Washington Mystics (6-2, 3-1 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-2, 3-1 Eastern Conference)
Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Mystics play Connecticut.
Connecticut went 26-6 overall and 12-3 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Sun gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.
Washington went 12-20 overall last season while going 7-8 in Eastern Conference action. The Mystics averaged 6.9 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).
Mystics: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
