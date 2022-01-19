The Washington State women’s basketball home games against Oregon State and Oregon have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars’ program.
The Oregon State game was scheduled for Friday, and the Oregon game was set for Sunday.
The teams and the Pac-12 Conference are working to find a mutually agreeable date to play the contest.
Hockey
• The Everett Silvertips’ game Friday against the Kelowna Rockets was rescheduled for Feb. 6 because of COVID issues with the Rockets.
Soccer
• OL Reign signed defender Phoebe McClernon to a two-year deal, with a one-year option, the club announced. The Reign also re-signed forward Tziarra King for the 2023 season. Terms were not released.
Football
• Eastern Washington hired Jim Chapin as its new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He was most recently served as the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.
High schools
• The first Associated Press state basketball polls of the season were released Wednesday. For the boys, Mount Si was No. 1 among Class 4A teams and Garfield was No. 1 in Class 3A. The Garfield girls were also No. 1 in Class 3A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.