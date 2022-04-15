Washington State’s Fifa Kumhom defeated Washington’s Kelly Leung 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the deciding match as the host Cougars won the Boeing Apple Cup series match 4-3 Friday.
The Cougars (7-14, 2-8 Pac-12) snapped a seven-match skid to Washington (13-10, 4-6).
Baseball
• Visiting Oregon (23-11, 9-5 Pac-12) scored five runs in the eighth inning and went on to beat Washington 8-6 at Husky Ballpark. Will Simpson went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for the Huskies (16-17, 6-11).
• Washington State split a doubleheader with California at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars (13-20, 5-12 Pac-12) won the opener 4-1 and dropped the second game 16-4.
• The Tacoma Rainiers (3-7) slipped to 1-3 on their first road trip of the season, losing 5-2 in Albuquerque as the Isotopes (4-6) dispatched the visitors in only 2 hours, 14 minutes.
• Host Hillsboro scored a tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and held on to beat the Everett AquaSox 2-1.
Softball
• Baylee Klingler hit a two-run double and Kelley Lynch pitched a three-hitter, striking out 15, as host Washington (24-11, 5-6 Pac-12) secured a 2-1 victory over Oregon State (31-11, 7-7).
Hockey
• Jared Davidson scored a hat trick as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the host Tri-City Americans 6-4.
• The host Portland Winterhawks drubbed the Everett Silvertips 5-1.
Men’s tennis
• Washington (15-9, 2-5 Pac-12) lost a 4-3 home match to Arizona State.
