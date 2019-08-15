Who plays Pokemon Go anymore?
This person, apparently.
When Sergeant Kyle Smith of the Washington State Patrol saw a driver parked on the shoulder of a roadway Tuesday evening, he stopped to talk to the driver and found something surprising: Eight cellphones, all playing Pokemon Go.
https://twitter.com/wspd2pio/status/1161666745536409600
The driver had apparently cut eight spaces into blue foam board to hold the eight phones, all of which had the game running at the time.
"Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions," Johnson wrote.
The incident serves as a reminder for all Pokemon masters: You may pull over to the shoulder in emergencies only, and seeing a Rayquaza doesn't count.