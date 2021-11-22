PULLMAN — Michael Flowers and Noah Williams combined for 39 points and the Washington State men survived a second-half three-point barrage from Winthrop's Patrick Good to beat the Eagles 92-86 on Monday night.
Flowers scored 20, sinking 5 of 8 shots — with two three-pointers — and 8 of 11 free throws for the Cougars (5-0). Williams netted 12 of his 19 points in the first half as WSU took a commanding 47-28 lead into the locker room.
The Cougars had no answer for Good after the break. The Winthrop senior came off the bench to sink two of his first four three-pointers in the first half, then caught fire in the second half — hitting 9 of 15 from distance to finish with 33 points.
Good also hit 11 three-pointers when he scored his career high of 35 points.
Good sank a three to open the second half, but the Eagles (2-3) didn't score again until Good buried a three-pointer that left them trailing 57-37 with 15:09 remaining. Good hit four 3s over the next 9 minutes as Winthrop pulled to 72-61.
Russell Jones Jr. hit from distance to pull the Eagles to 78-71 with 1:59 to play. Winthrop sent WSU to the foul line and kept answering with three-pointers, getting as close as 91-86 on a three by Good with 12 seconds left.
Tyrell Roberts scored 13 for WSU.
Jones finished with 19 points for Winthrop, hitting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. D.J. Burns Jr. added 14 points, while Michael Anumba scored 11.
