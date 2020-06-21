More than a year ago, Andrej Jakimovski was the

top scorer and third-leading rebounder while representing his country,

North Macedonia, at the 2019 FIBA U-18 European Championship B in

Oradea, Romania.

Now one of the top prospects in international basketball will see what he can do in the Pac-12 Conference.

Kyle Smith and Washington State likely put a bow on one of the most

impressive recruiting classes in program history Sunday, signing the

19-year-old Jakimovski to a letter of intent.

Jakimovski, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, is “considered one

of the top European recruits committing to the college route.” The small

forward averaged 18.4 points per game while competing at the European

Championships to go with 9.4 rebounds.

He led North Macedonia to a fourth-place finish at the event and a

5-0 record in the group phase, beating Ireland, Ukraine, Georgia,

Slovakia and Denmark.

According to RealGM, Jakimovski is 6-foot-7 and 181 pounds, but The

Spokesman-Review learned the European prospect has grown at least one

inch and more than 20 pounds, and currently stands at 6-foot-8, 205

pounds.

Jakimovski played for the Italian second division on an amateur

contract this season, and was the Italian NextGen U-19’s most productive

player, averaging 28 points, 14 rebounds, 4.3 assists and three steals

per game for Basket Torino.

“I had offers from other Italian and European teams, but I truly

believe that the best option is for me to join the Cougs,” Jakimovski

told Givony. “I also had offers from other universities, but I knew from

the beginning that WSU was the right choice for me. I am determined to

work harder than ever and help my new team reach new heights.”

Jakimovski has played for North Macedonia at the FIBA U16 and U18

levels and made his debut for the senior national team in February,

playing limited minutes against Russia and Estonia during the FIBA

European Championship qualification games.

It didn’t appear the Cougars had any available scholarships after

receiving a commitment earlier in the week from top-15 California

prospect Carlos Rosario, but the NCAA is apparently considering a

provision that would allow college basketball teams an additional

scholarship, now that the NBA draft pushed back its early entrant

withdrawal deadline to early October. That would allow Jakimovski and

Rosario to sign with the Cougars, even if standout sophomore wing CJ

Elleby elects to return for his junior season.

Jakimovski becomes the third international player to commit to WSU’s

recruiting class, which also includes Rosario (Dominican Republic),

Jefferson Koulibaly (Canada) and Efe Abogidi (Nigeria). New York’s T.J.

Bamba and California’s Dishon Jackson round out the class.