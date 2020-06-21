More than a year ago, Andrej Jakimovski was the
top scorer and third-leading rebounder while representing his country,
North Macedonia, at the 2019 FIBA U-18 European Championship B in
Oradea, Romania.
Now one of the top prospects in international basketball will see what he can do in the Pac-12 Conference.
Kyle Smith and Washington State likely put a bow on one of the most
impressive recruiting classes in program history Sunday, signing the
19-year-old Jakimovski to a letter of intent.
Jakimovski, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, is “considered one
of the top European recruits committing to the college route.” The small
forward averaged 18.4 points per game while competing at the European
Championships to go with 9.4 rebounds.
He led North Macedonia to a fourth-place finish at the event and a
5-0 record in the group phase, beating Ireland, Ukraine, Georgia,
Slovakia and Denmark.
According to RealGM, Jakimovski is 6-foot-7 and 181 pounds, but The
Spokesman-Review learned the European prospect has grown at least one
inch and more than 20 pounds, and currently stands at 6-foot-8, 205
pounds.
Jakimovski played for the Italian second division on an amateur
contract this season, and was the Italian NextGen U-19’s most productive
player, averaging 28 points, 14 rebounds, 4.3 assists and three steals
per game for Basket Torino.
“I had offers from other Italian and European teams, but I truly
believe that the best option is for me to join the Cougs,” Jakimovski
told Givony. “I also had offers from other universities, but I knew from
the beginning that WSU was the right choice for me. I am determined to
work harder than ever and help my new team reach new heights.”
Jakimovski has played for North Macedonia at the FIBA U16 and U18
levels and made his debut for the senior national team in February,
playing limited minutes against Russia and Estonia during the FIBA
European Championship qualification games.
It didn’t appear the Cougars had any available scholarships after
receiving a commitment earlier in the week from top-15 California
prospect Carlos Rosario, but the NCAA is apparently considering a
provision that would allow college basketball teams an additional
scholarship, now that the NBA draft pushed back its early entrant
withdrawal deadline to early October. That would allow Jakimovski and
Rosario to sign with the Cougars, even if standout sophomore wing CJ
Elleby elects to return for his junior season.
Jakimovski becomes the third international player to commit to WSU’s
recruiting class, which also includes Rosario (Dominican Republic),
Jefferson Koulibaly (Canada) and Efe Abogidi (Nigeria). New York’s T.J.
Bamba and California’s Dishon Jackson round out the class.