Washington State's defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned, coach Mike Leach announced Friday.
Claeys was in his second season overseeing the WSU defense after being hired by Mike Leach on Jan. 8, 2018 to replace former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
WSU led the Pac-12 in sacks (38) and finished fourth in total defense in 2018, but have been much less successful in 2019, ranking tied for 107th in the country with an average of 444.4 yards and more than 30 points allowed per game.
"We appreciate Tracy's efforts the past year and a half and wish him the best going forward," Leach said in a statement Friday.
Roc Bellantoni will take over interim defensive coordinator duties and Darcel McBath will assume co-interim defensive coordinator duties moving forward.
WSU has a bye this weekend and next plays at Arizona State on Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
https://twitter.com/TheoLawson_SR/status/1180257243763068929