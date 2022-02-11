The Washington softball team improved its record to 3-0 after winning two more games at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Friday.
The Huskies opened the day with an 8-3 win against Long Beach State. Sarah Willis was 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBI for UW.
Washington beat Arkansas in the second game 8-0 in a game that ended after six innings. Gabbie Plain got the start and struck out seven in six innings.
More softball
• Seattle U started the season 2-0 after winning a pair of games in Rosemont, Illinois. The Redhawks opened the day with an 8-1 win vs. Western Michigan and finished the day holding off Murray State 3-2. Carley Nance and Kalyn Hill homered in the first game. Madison Kahwaty homered in the nightcap.
Tennis
• The No. 16 Washington women lost to No. 3 Georgia 4-0 in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships opener in Madison, Wisconsin. The Huskies had a six-match win streak snapped.
Hockey
• Pavel Novak’s goal in a shootout gave the Kelowna Rockets a 4-3 win vs. the visiting Everett Silvertips.
• Lukas Svejkovsky and Reid Schaefer each scored twice as the visiting Seattle Thunberbirds beat the Victoria Royals 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.