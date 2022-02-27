The No. 5 Washington softball team wrapped up a rough run at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California, with a 1-0 win against Iowa State (10-4).
The Huskies (11-4) lost three of its previous four games at the tournament.
The Huskies won which just one hit (from Jenn Cummings) and scored the only run on a sacrifice fly from Baylee Klingler, who drove in Sarah Willis.
Gabbie Plain scattered four hits for a complete-game shutout. She struck out nine and walked none.
More softball
• Seattle U (4-9) wrapped up play at the Mary Nutter with a 10-5 win against UC Riverside (9-6). Kalyn Hill was 2 for 3 with three RBI for the Redhawks.
Baseball
• Washington blanked UC San Diego 7-0 to salvage a series split on the road. McKay Barney was 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Johnny Tincher was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Tennis
• The Washington men beat visiting Wisconsin 5-2.
• Washington State lost to Columbia 4-4 in Harrison, New York.
Hockey
• Jared Davidson had a goal and an assist, but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost to the visiting Kelowna Rockets 4-3.
Gymnastics
• Skylar Killough-Wilhelm tied for first on the beam with a 9.000, but Washington (4-7) lost on the road to UCLA 197.125 to 194.300
