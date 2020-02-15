The top-ranked Washington softball team rallied for a wild win over South Carolina, 5-4 at the St. Pete Clearwater (Fla.) Elite Invitational.
The Huskies fell behind 4-2 in the fifth inning, waited out a 20-minute power outage and scored three runs in the sixth to retake the lead.
Pat Moore picked up the win, one of three pitchers the Huskies (9-1) used. The 7-8-9 hitters drove in all the runs for the Huskies as Emma Helm, Kelley Lynch and Livy Schiele combined for five RBI. Lynch had the key hit with a two-run single to tie the game, and Schiele beat out an infield single for the go-ahead run. Lynch has 10 RBI in her last five games.
UW wraps up its East Coast trip Sunday, playing No. 17 Texas Tech at 7 a.m. Seattle time on ESPNU.
Baseball
• Davis Delorefice was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and an RBI, but Washington fell to 0-2 after losing at Loyola Marymount 6-3.
• CSU Bakersfield scored a run in each of its final three innings to rally past Washington State 3-2 to even their opening series. A.J. Block gave WSU seven innings, giving up a run on six hits. He struck out four and walked none.
More softball
• Olivia Viggiano had a two-run single in a four-run sixth inning as Seattle U (3-7) beat Nevada (0-6) to wrap up play at the Libby Matson Tournament in Stockton, Calif. Carley Nance picked up the win, giving up three runs on four hits over 61/3 innings.
Women’s basketball
• Madi Hingston scored 18 points as Seattle Pacific (8-16, 6-10 GNAC) lost 59-54 on the road at Concordia, which announced last week it will close at the end of the academic year.
Junior hockey
• Dawson Butt had a goal and an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Portland Winterhawks 4-1.
• Milos Roman scored a hat trick as the visiting Vancouver Giants beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-2.