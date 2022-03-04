The seventh-ranked Washington softball team (12-5) split two games at the Boyd Gaming Classic in Las Vegas on Friday, defeating New Mexico State 14-3 in five innings and losing 5-4 to Houston in eight innings.
Baylee Klingler drove in seven runs with two homers against New Mexico State (2-7) and Madison Huskey also homered.
Gabbie Plain earned the win, pitching three innings and striking out five.
Huskey later hit a three-run shot against Houston (7-9).
Baseball
• Jared Engman pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, and combined with three relievers on a shutout as host Washington (6-3) earned a 4-0 win over Yale (1-3).
Hockey
• Conner Roulette opened the scoring for the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds in a 3-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans.
• Jackson Berezowski scored for the host Everett Silvertips, who lost 4-2 to the Portland Winterhawks.
Rugby
• Nola Gold of New Orleans (1-3) earned a 25-24 victory over the Seattle Seawolves (3-2) at the Starfire Sports Complex.
Women’s basketball
• Top-seeded Western Washington beat No. 5 seed Montana State Billings 69-63 in the semifinals of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships in Lacey. Emma Duff scored 15 points as the Vikings (20-4) advanced to Saturday’s final against No. 3 seed Central Washington. The Wildcats (22-7) beat No. 2 seed Alaska Anchorage 80-65 as Samantha Bowman had 16 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
Men’s basketball
• Cold-shooting Whitworth lost in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament, falling 77-52 to Trinity University in Belton, Texas. Rowan Anderson led Whitworth (22-5) with 13 points.
More softball
• Carley Nance hit a grand slam as Seattle University (10-6) secured a 5-1 win over Penn (2-5) on the first day of the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California.
Women’s tennis
• Visiting Washington toppled 17th-ranked Arizona State by a 4-3 count for its first victory in Tempe since 2004. The Huskies (10-4, 1-0) clinched the win in the Pac-12 opener thanks to consecutive three-set wins from Nika Zupancic and Sarah-Maude Fortin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.