Washington softball slugger Baylee Klingler was named the Pac-12 player of the year Wednesday as the Huskies saw three players named all-conference.
Gabbie Plain and Madison Huskey were also named first team All-Pac-12. It was Plain’s fourth first-team honor.
Klinger led the Pac-12 in average, homers, RBI, slugging and total bases. The shortstop was also named to the all-defensive team.
Sami Reynolds was named to the second team and three, Kinsey Fielder, Rylee Holtorf and Olivia Johnson, were named to the freshman team.
UW women’s golf sees season end
The Washington women’s golf team’s season came to an end as it finished ninth at the NCAA Ann Arbor (Michigan) Regional.
UW needed a top-four finish to earn a berth in the national championships.
UW finished the regional with a 51-over 903. Freshman Jamie Hsieh was UW’s top individual finisher. She tied for 19th at 9-over.
Hockey
• Jared Davidson had two goals and an assist as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Portland Winterhawks 5-0 but trail in their WHL second-round playoff series 2-1.
More softball
• Seattle U opened play in the Western Athletic Conference tournament with an 8-0 win vs. New Mexico State. The Redhawks (30-22) will play Stephen F. Austin on Thursday.
Baseball
• Bryce Matthews was 2 for 5 with four RBI as visiting Washington State (23-23) beat UC Riverside 10-3.
• Justus Sheffield gave up five runs in 11/3 innings as the Rainiers lost to the visiting Reno Aces 7-6.
• Alberto Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with an RBI, but the visiting Everett AquaSox lost to the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-6.
