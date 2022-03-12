Baylee Klingler hit three home runs and drove in six runs to help No. 5 Washington to a 15-2 softball victory in five innings over Northern Colorado in Fort Collins. The Huskies defeated host Colorado State 6-3 later Saturday.
The Huskies had nine home runs and collected 19 extra-base hits.
Klingler was 4 for 4, also hitting a double, and scored four runs for the Huskies (18-5).
Against Colorado State, Gabbie Plain (9-2) struck out a season-high 14 and allowed six hits. Rylee Holtorf hit a three-run homer and Madison Huskey had two doubles.
Other softball
• Seattle U beat DePaul 3-1 in the first game then won 4-3 against host Montana. The Redhawks (14-10) have won three in a row.
Baseball
• UW split a doubleheader at Utah, winning 6-3 in 10 innings and losing 7-6.
In the opener, the Huskies (9-6) scored three runs in the 10th inning to snap a 3-all tie.
In the second game, Michael Snyder doubled and drove in three runs.
• Seattle U defeated host New Mexico State 4-3 to win the series.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Redhawks (4-8) drew three walks to load the bases with two outs. Kyle Sherick then reached on an error, allowing Shane Jamison to score the go-ahead run.
• Oregon State (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12) earned a 5-1 victory at Washington State. Collin Montez homered for WSU (7-7, 0-2).
Women’s golf
• The Seattle U women finished second at the Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah, with a 26-over 890, one stroke behind Arkansas State. Rivekka Jumagulova and Keisha Lugito tied for fifth at 5-over 221. Shayna Lu was ninth (+7, 223).
Notes
• The Houston SaberCats (3-3) defeated the visiting Seattle Seawolves (3-3) 21-19 in a Major League Rugby match.
• Jackson Berezowski scored the go-ahead goal, and the Everett Silvertips defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 in WHL play at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.
• Washington State senior Taylor McCoy capped her career with a school record and a CSCAA NIC title in the 200 back in Elkhart, Indiana, finishing in 1:55.86.
• Colton Johnsen of Washington State was 14th in the men’s 3,000 meters in 8:05.62 at the NCAA indoor track championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
• The Seattle U men’s tennis team lost 4-3 to UNLV.
• UW split beach volleyball matches in California, downing San Jose State 3-2 and losing to Cal Poly 4-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.