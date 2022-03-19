No. 7 Washington lost its first Pac-12 softball game of the year as Cal walked off with a 4-3 win at Berkeley on Saturday afternoon.
Acacia Anders hit a slot shot in the bottom of the seventh to give Cal (19-9, 1-1 Pac-12) the win. She was 4 for 4 with two RBI.
The Huskies (20-6, 1-1) scored all of their runs in the second inning on a three-run homer by Baylee Klingler.
The two teams will play the rubber match Sunday.
UW 2-0 vs. WSU
Washington made it 2-0 in its series with visiting Washington State, taking the second game 8-2.
AJ Guerrero was 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI and two walks for the Huskies (11-8, 3-2 Pac-12).
The Cougars (9-9, 1-4) had only two hits, one of them a home run by Nate Swarts.
Calvin Kirchoff picked up the win for the Huskies giving up two runs in 62/3 innings
More softball
• Seattle U (16-13, 2-1 WAC) was denied a sweep of visiting California Baptist (18-15, 1-2), losing the series final 12-0 after being held to three hits. The loss snapped a streak of 10 consecutive WAC wins for the Redhawks.
More Baseball
• Matt Boissoneault was 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBI as Seattle U (6-10, 4-2 WAC) beat visiting Sacramento State (10-10, 2-4) in a slugfest 16-13. Boissoneault’s homer came in a six-run seventh inning.
Swimming
• Chloe Larson’s career at Washington State ended in the prelims of the NCAA championships in Atlanta. Larson qualified in the 50 and 100 freestyle, but didn’t advance.
Rugby
• The Seawolves moved into a tie for second place in the Major League Rugby standings with a 34-12 win over the Dallas Jackal in Arlington Texas.
Hockey
• Jordan Dureau had a hat trick as the visiting Portland WinterHawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1.
• Niko Huuhtanen had two goals and two assists as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Vancouver Giants 5-2.
