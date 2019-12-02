Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart combined for 36 points as No. 22 Washington surged past South Dakota in the waning minutes for a 75-55 victory Monday night.
McDaniels, who scored on array of long jumpers, dribble drive pull-ups and contested layups, finished with 20 points while Stewart notched his second double-double with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.
Jamal Bey had 14 points in his first start and Nahziah Carter finished with 12 for the Huskies, who won their fourth straight game and improved to 6-1 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
UW coach Mike Hopkins altered the starting lineup for the first time this season and elevated Bey ahead of junior forward Hameir Wright.
The sophomore guard, who tallied a team-high 20 points in UW’s exhibition win over Western Washington on Oct. 31, had been in a season-long scoring slump while averaging just 3.7 points.
Despite entering the game shooting 14.3 percent (1 of 7) on three-pointers, Bey came out firing and connected on a pair of deep daggers in the opening minutes.
It was an unexpected boost for UW’s sagging perimeter attack that converted just 4 of 14 three-pointers before the break.
If not for McDaniels’ first-half fireworks, the Huskies would have been in trouble against a South Dakota team that managed to keep things close despite an uncharacteristic off night shooting.
The Coyotes were the top three-point shooting team nationally, but they converted just 3 of 13 behind the arc in the first half.
South Dakota led 21-19 with 7:09 remaining before UW ended the half with a 13-2 spurt that included an 11-0 run and a 5½-minute scoring drought by the Summit League team.
Washington, which led 32-23 at halftime, extended its advantage to 16 points (39-23) after McDaniels dished to Stewart for a fast-break dunk early in the second half.
The Coyotes closed to four points (56-52) with 5:40 left before UW closed the game with a 19-3 run.
Stanley Umude led South Dakota (6-3) with 17 points and Cody Kelley had 11.
Washington hosts Eastern Washington on Wednesday in the fifth game of a seven-game homestand.