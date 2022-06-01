New York Liberty (2-7, 2-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (7-3, 4-2 Eastern Conference)
Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the New York Liberty after Ariel Atkins scored 28 points in the Washington Mystics' 87-75 win over the Indiana Fever.
Washington finished 7-8 in Eastern Conference play and 8-8 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mystics averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 27 from 3-point range.
New York went 6-9 in Eastern Conference action and 12-20 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Liberty shot 42.8% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.
Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.