021-22 WASHINGTON MEN’S BASKETBALL
Coach: Mike Hopkins, fifth year
UW record: 68-60
2020-21: 5-21 overall, 4-16 Pac-12 (11th)
Starters returning: 2
THREE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jamal Bey, G, 6-6, Sr. — Washington fans have been waiting — not so patiently — for Bey to emerge as a star. He’s the only remaining Husky who played on the UW team that advanced to the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Bey has increased his scoring in each of the past three years, averaging a career-best 10.3 points as a junior. He led the Pac-12 while shooting 50.7% on three-pointers last season but ranked 37th in the league and fourth among Huskies in 3-point attempts.
Daejon Davis, G, 6-3, Sr. — No Husky has started or played more Division I games than the 22-year-old Davis. The Stanford graduate transfer started 97 of 104 games during his four-year tenure with the Cardinal. He has accumulated 1,064 points and 369 rebounds. The former Garfield High star, who originally signed with UW in 2016, ranks sixth in Stanford history with 429 assists and fifth with 147 steals. Davis is the only Husky who garnered preseason all-Pac-12 recognition.
Terrell Brown Jr., G, 6-3, Sr. — The well-traveled Seattle native returns home after spending last season at Arizona, where he averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 assists. When given a chance, the former Garfield High standout has exhibited star qualities. Brown averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists during two seasons (2018-20) at Seattle University.
THREE KEYS TO THE SEASON
Diversify the defense: It’s taken two years, but Hopkins appears to have enthusiastically embraced the idea of thoroughly integrating a man-to-man defense with the trademark 2-3 zone he brought with him from Syracuse. And if Washington’s dominant 83-50 exhibition win over Division II Central Washington is any indication, the Huskies have also incorporated a full-court press that could potentially give opponents fits. If UW is going to win games, it must improve a defense that ranked last in the Pac-12 in points allowed (77.4) last season.
Nate Roberts will decide the season: Hopkins admits scoring is a concern, and UW’s half-court offense is still a bit of a mystery. It might be a little hyperbolic and perhaps unfair to lay so much on his broad shoulders, but Roberts, a muscular 6-foot-10 senior forward, will ultimately decide UW’s fate. Under Hopkins, UW’s offense has been overly reliant on a low-post big men Noah Dickerson and Isaiah Stewart as the primary scoring option. There’s no reason to believe Roberts, who averaged just 5.2 points while shooting 55.3% from the field, can carry the offense like his predecessors who were both all-Pac-12 performers. But UW needs Roberts to draw fouls, make free throws and become a double-digit scorer for a team with a thin and inexperienced front line.
Become a star in your role: With a big assist from the transfer portal, Hopkins retooled last season’s jump-shooting squad into a long, athletic team that will force turnovers and thrive in transition. Hopkins appears to have assembled several good players, but there is no apparent star among the Huskies. Of course, that could change over the next few months, but until then it’s imperative Hopkins dispenses assignments and minutes that give players in a nine-man rotation a chance to make meaningful contributions. Brown and Davis will likely take the most shots, but newcomers Emmitt Matthews Jr. and PJ Fuller are arguably UW’s best defenders who could impact games. When the Huskies face a zone, Bey and Cole Bajema will need to make perimeter shots. If Roberts struggles with production or gets into foul trouble, it’s imperative that high-flying newcomer Langston Wilson or touted freshman Jackson Grant, the 2021 McDonald’s All-American, provide adequate relief.
THREE GAMES TO WATCH
• Nov. 24 at Nevada: Theoretically, Washington should be 6-0 when it faces Nevada on Nov. 24 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Led by preseason Mountain West Player of Year Grant Sherfield, the Wolf Pack was picked to finish third in the 11-team Mountain West. Nevada returns all five starters, including all-conference guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. from a team that went 16-10 last season under former UCLA coach Steve Alford.
• Nov. 27 vs. Winthrop: Let’s face it, UW’s home nonconference schedule is uninspiring. Even the most die-hard Husky fan will have difficulty getting excited about a seven-team lineup that includes Northern Illinois, Northern Arizona, Texas Southern, Wyoming, Winthrop, Seattle University and Utah Valley. If you had to pick just one game, go see Winthrop on Nov. 27. The defending Big South champion returns two starters from last season.
• Dec. 12 at Gonzaga: Truth be told, the only nonconference game that matters is the Dec. 12 trip to No. 1 Gonzaga, which is arguably the biggest game of the season for the Huskies. The Bulldogs have won 13 of the past 14 games against UW, including the past six meetings. Furthermore, the Huskies are winless in their past seven road games against Gonzaga. UW’s last road win over the Zags was in 1944.
