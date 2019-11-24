So this is what Washington’s offense is supposed to look like.
Jaden McDaniels drilled long jumpers. Nahziah Carter flashed to the rim for fastbreak buckets. And Isaiah Stewart bullied defenders in the post.
After sputtering and sometimes stalling offensively through the first two weeks of the season, the 25th-ranked Huskies finally put together a performance in which their three stars shined in unison and overwhelmed San Diego 88-69 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday night.
It was UW’s most dominant outing and perhaps a glimpse into the explosive potential of a team stacked with two projected lottery picks in next year’s NBA draft.
Washington’s touted freshman forwards took turns carrying in vastly different way.
Stewart lived in the paint and used his 6-foot-9 and 250-pound-frame to power through defenders for an assortment of layups, dunks and a career-high 25 points.
McDaniels torched the Toreros with a series of daggers from downtown while connecting on 7 of 10 shots, including two three-pointers for 20 points.
Carter dazzled while dashing around the Toreros for 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and sophomore guard Quade Green finished with season-high 10 assists.
Through the five games, Washington had been a disjointed bunch while breaking in four new starters. Their unfamiliarity with each other partly explained why UW was out of sync and entered Sunday’s game ranked last in the Pac-12 in scoring (66.0) and first in turnovers (15.8).
The Huskies blew past their season average midway through the second half shortly after administering a knockout run.
Washington led 43-37 when Stewart drained a short jumper despite being fouled and hit the ensuing free throw to start the spurt.
Four minutes later, Carter blew past a San Diego defender for a layup that capped an 18-3 run and gave UW a 61-40 lead with 13:19 left.
Washington stretched its lead to 28 points and the lopsided victory gave coach Mike Hopkins a chance to empty the bench for the second straight game.
The Huskies are off for a week and return Dec. 2 to face South Dakota State.