Summer Yates scored on a penalty kick in the 81st minute as Washington beat Washington State 1-0 in Seattle to close out the women’s soccer regular season.
The No. 24 Cougars (12-6-1, 5-5-1 Pac-12) and the Huskies (11-6-2, 7-5) will wait through the weekend to learn their postseason fate. The NCAA tournament selections are announced Monday. The win clinched at least a share of third in the Pac-12 for UW.
Ex-Coug signs with CFL
James Williams has agreed to terms with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and will restart his professional football career in the Canadian Football League, the former Washington State running back announced on his social media accounts Thursday.
The Bombers added Williams ahead of their Western Semifinal playoff game against the Calgary Stampeders.
Williams, who left the Cougars after his junior season to enter the NFL draft, was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, but didn’t make it through the summer with the team.
SPU women open with loss
The Seattle Pacific women’s basketball team opened the season with a 70-54 loss to host Humboldt State at the West Region Challenge.
Ashlynn Burgess led the Falcons with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
SPU men fall in opener
Seattle Pacific lost to Chico State 53-75 at the Sodexo Classic at Brougham Pavilioin to open the season.
Gavin Long and Jacob Medjo led the Falcons with nine points each.
SPU hit just 35.4 percent from the field.
Duffy Malik led Chico with 25 points.