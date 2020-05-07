Washington's growing army of unemployed workers filed nearly 110,000 initial claims for jobless benefits as the state economy moved toward its eighth week under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the week ending May 2, the state received 109,167 initial claims for unemployment insurance, down almost 22% from the prior week, according to U.S. Labor Department figures released Thursday morning.
Washington's latest claims numbers were part of the nearly 3.2 million initial claims for unemployment benefits filed across the United States last week, the Labor Department reported. That brings the nationwide number of initial claims filed since early March, when employers began shedding workers, to a total of roughly 33.5 million.
Washington's Employment Security Department will release its own set of jobless claims numbers later Thursday. The state's numbers often differ slightly from the federal numbers, but tend to track closely.
With Washington's most recent claims, the total number of workers who have filed for unemployment insurance since the coronavirus crisis began could approach 900,000, which would be roughly three times the peak during the Great Recession.
The massive number highlights both the economic damage done by the economy as well as the massive relief efforts underway to help those workers. Much of the roughly $1.5 billion in benefits that state workers have received since March 7 has come from the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package enacted in March.
This is a developing story and will be updated. It contains information from The Associated Press.