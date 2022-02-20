OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 27 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 71-66 on Sunday.
Adrian Nelson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Norse (16-11, 12-6 Horizon League).
Jamal Cain had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 11-6). Micah Parrish added 18 points. Jalen Moore had 16 points and nine assists. He also committed eight turnovers.
The Norse improved to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 87-78 on Feb. 4.
