My guess is you’ve seen wood rot before. Wood rot is caused by water, which is why it’s so important for you to keep any untreated wood in and around your home dry.
Keeping wood dry is easier said than done, though, and sooner or later you will likely encounter wood rot. With luck, you will detect it early enough that wood can be repaired rather than replaced. If so, there are wonderful products available that allow you to treat rotten wood with a filler that you can paint or stain.
However, repair products are not sufficient to address structural damage. If rotting wood is part of a beam, or a column that supports one end of a beam, you need to make the repair with a piece of wood strong enough to support the weight above it.
Four years ago, I visited a good friend in Southern California. This friend lives in a community where homes feature a distinct Southwestern look, with decorative beams protruding beyond roof overhangs. Even though Southern California doesn’t get much rain, rain does hit these beams — and one of them was showing signs of significant rot.
The damage could have been prevented if the builder or carpenter capped the beam using a piece of aluminum flashing. The flashing would have acted as a roof on top of the decorative wood beam, deflecting rain to the ground instead of letting it collect atop the flat beam. Installed correctly, the flashing's edges would have been barely visible.
My friend’s beam had a large section missing from one side, as well as cracks and holes on top of the beam and on its end. To repair the beam, I decided to use a waterproof epoxy that can be sanded and painted once cured. This epoxy is affordable and easy to use. (Another option would've been a no-mix exterior spackling compound. However, I’ve tried one of the newest products in this category at my own home, and it failed miserably.)
At my friend's home, once I removed all the soft, rotted wood from the sides and top of the damaged beam, I reinforced it. We had an assortment of galvanized coarse-threaded drywall screws at our disposal, so I drove several long ones into the hole. These screws function like steel rebar inside of concrete.
I then used short screws in the large side hole. I drove these in so the heads would rest below the finished surface of the wood but remain exposed within the hole. These help hold the epoxy in place and act as anchors once surrounded by the epoxy. The bugle shape of the screw head would guarantee the epoxy would not fall from the hole.
If you don’t use screws, then you need to excavate the wood so the bottom of the hole is larger than the top. Dentists employ this trick so fillings don’t pop out of your teeth. Road crews can do the same to ensure asphalt doesn’t escape potholes.
The epoxy I used was easy to force it into the holes and cracks before it began drying. I used a mix of small and wide putty knives to get it as smooth as possible. The smoother you apply it, the less sanding you need to do to once it cures.
You can watch a video of me doing parts of this repair at Askthebuilder.com. You can also see the epoxy I used, how simple it is to mix and apply, and how to use putty knives. Type the following URL into your browser and don’t forget to put the "GO" in the URL: GO.askthebuilder.com/repairwoodrot
Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.