CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — England's Matt Wallace and France's Victor Perez shared the lead on 10 under par after the third round of the Dutch Open, where two shots separated the top nine on Saturday.
Wallace shot 2-under 70 and Perez 3-under 69 at Bernardus Golf, and they were one stroke ahead of four players — Ryan Fox (70), Guido Migliozzi (70), Sebastian Soderberg (68) and Scott Hend (68).
Third-round leader Ricardo Gouveia, seeking his first European tour title, dropped into a share of seventh place on 8 under after carding 74 — eight strokes worse than he shot on Friday.
Wallace won three events in a six-month span in 2018, taking him up to four in total, and hasn't had a title since.
Perez's only win was at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.