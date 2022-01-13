BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 20 points as UAB routed Florida International 84-56 on Thursday night.
KJ Buffen had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for UAB (14-4, 4-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tavin Lovan added 12 points. Michael Ertel had 10 points.
Florida International scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Denver Jones had 17 points for the Panthers (10-6, 0-3). Tevin Brewer added 17 points. Clevon Brown had three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.