DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A.J. Walker had 22 points to earn MVP honors as Air Force defeated Bethune-Cookman 73-65 on Sunday to win the Sunshine Slam bracket 1.
Joseph Octave had 14 points and six rebounds for Air Force (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Jake Heidbreder added 13 points. Ethan Taylor had 13 points.
Dylan Robertson had 13 points and three blocks for the Wildcats (1-4). Mikey West added 13 points. Damani McEntire had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
