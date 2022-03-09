WASHINGTON (AP) — Antwan Walker had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Rhode Island players in double figures as the Rams narrowly beat Duquesne 79-77 in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Jeremy Sheppard added 15 points for the Rams. Ishmael Leggett chipped in 12, Makhel Mitchell scored 10 and Makhi Mitchell had 10.
Sheppard gave Rhode Island a 77-70 lead with 31 seconds left.
Amir Spears had 30 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (6-24). Kevin Easley Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds. Jackie Johnson III had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.