FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker poured in 26 points, Quan Jackson scored 20 with 14 rebounds and UAB cruised past Florida Atlantic 80-66 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament on Thursday night.
Michael Ertel had 16 points and six rebounds for the Blazers (25-7), the No. 2 seed out of the West Division.
Michael Forrest had 16 points for the Owls (19-14), the No. 3 seed in the East. Johnell Davis added 12 points, while Alijah Martin pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.
UAB advances to play the East's top seed Middle Tennessee in the semifinals on Friday.
