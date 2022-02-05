CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — DeShaun Wade posted 19 points as Longwood won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly beating Charleston Southern 69-67 on Saturday.
Wade's two free throws gave the Lancers a 68-67 lead with 1:21 remaining. Isaiah Wilkins' free throw capped the scoring with five seconds left. Zac Watson blocked Kalib Clinton's 3-point attempt to end it.
Wilkins had 15 points and six rebounds for Longwood (17-5, 9-0 Big South Conference). Watson added 10 points. Nate Lliteras had seven rebounds.
Tahlik Chavez scored a career-high 27 points for the Buccaneers (4-18, 1-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Taje' Kelly added 11 points. Deontaye Buskey had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.