CLASS 4A

Boys

Saturday

Mount Si 69, Gonzaga Prep 56

Curtis 62, Davis 55

Union 56, Mariner 46

Tahoma 54, Kamiakin 51

Federal Way 71, Eastmont 57*

Graham-Kapowsin 58, Glacier Peak 56*

Olympia 64, Jackson 51*

Central Valley 69, Woodinville 66 (OT)*

State schedule at Tacoma Dome

First-round byes: Mount Si, Union, Curtis, Tahoma

Wednesday

Olympia vs. Mariner, 3:45 p.m.

Graham-Kapowsinvs. Davis, 5:30 p.m.

Kamiakin vs. Central Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Federal Way vs. Gonzaga Prep, 9 p.m.

Girls

Friday

Woodinville 85, Bellarmine Prep 61

Camas 56, Inglemoor 44*

Sunnyside 52, Chiawana 51*

Saturday

Sumner 72, Richland 52

Pasco 65, Emerald Ridge 54

Eastlake 54, Lake Stevens 44

Moses Lake 52, Olympia 39*

Rogers 46, Issaquah 40*

State schedule at Tacoma Dome

First-round byes: Woodinville, Pasco, Sumner, Eastlake

Wednesday

Moses Lake vs. Emerald Ridge, 9 a.m.

Sunnyside vs. Richland, 10:30 a.m.

Rogers vs. Lake Stevens, 12:15 p.m.

Camas vs. Bellarmine Prep, 2 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Boys

Friday

Mount Spokane 69, Auburn 58

Kennewick 61, Lake Washington 54*

Eastside Catholic 68, Mount Tahoma 51*

Saturday

Garfield 90, Timberline 58

Gig Harbor 61, O’Dea 51

Seattle Prep 61, Rainier Beach 30

Mountlake Terrace 67, Kelso 57*

Ferris 64, Arlington 45*

State schedule at Tacoma Dome

First-round byes: Seattle Prep, Gig Harbor, Mount Spokane, Garfield

Wednesday

Eastside Catholic vs. O’Dea, 9 a.m.

Kennewick vs. Auburn, 10:30 a.m.

Ferris vs. Rainier Beach, 12:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs. Timberline, 2 p.m.

Girls

Friday

Arlington 76, Kelso 45

Lake Washington 68, Snohomish 62

Auburn 56, West Seattle 52*

Saturday

Mead 76, Lincoln-Tacoma 30

Garfield 67, Stanwood 44

Lakeside 53, Eastside Catholic 44*

Hermiston 53, Everett 51*

Bonney Lake 61, Gig Harbor 58*

State schedule at Tacoma Dome

First-round byes: Lake Washington, Arlington, Garfield, Mead

Wednesday

Hermiston vs. Kelso, 3:45 p.m.

Auburn vs. Stanwood, 5:30 p.m.

Bonney Lake vs. Snohomish, 7:15 p.m.

Lakeside vs. Lincoln-Tacoma, 9 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Boys

Friday

North Kitsap 73, Sehome 42

Lynden 58, Port Angles 48

Saturday

R.A. Long 72, White River 58

Pullman 61, Tumwater 50

Lakewood 61, Sammamish 53*

Franklin Pierce 90, W.F. West 68*

Prosser 60, Mark Morris 58*

Grandview 68, Enumclaw 46*

State schedule at Yakima Valley SunDome

First-round byes: North Kitsap, Lynden, Pullman, R.A. Long

Wednesday

Prosser vs. White River, 3:45 p.m.

Franklin Pierce vs. Port Angeles, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Tumwater, 7:15 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Sehome, 9 p.m.

Girls

Friday

Archbishop Murphy 37, WF West 36

White River 39, Sammamish 20*

Prosser 75, Enumclaw 55*

Lynden 50, Sequim 26*

Saturday

Burlington-Edison 52, Tumwater 37

Ellensburg 56, Washougal 31

Hudson’s Bay 58, Port Angeles 47

West Valley-Spokane 66, North Kitsap 33*

State schedule at Yakima Valley SunDome

First-round byes: Archbishop Murphy, Burlington-Edison, Hudson’s Bay, Ellensburg

Wednesday

Prosser vs. Port Angeles, 9 a.m.

White River vs. Washougal, 10:30 a.m.

Lynden vs. WF West, 12:15 p.m.

West Valley-Spokane vs. Tumwater, 2 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Boys

Saturday

King’s 81, Quincy 57

Lynden Christian 66, Annie Wright 54

Life Christian 82, Zillah 81

Toppenish 61, Freeman 58

Blaine 50, Wahluke 48*

Seattle Academy 71, Eatonville 56*

Castle Rock 42, Cedar Park Christian-Bothell 37*

King’s Way Christian 62, Lakeside 59*

State schedule at Yakima Valley SunDome

First-round byes: Toppenish, King’s, Life Christian, Lynden Christian

Wednesday

Castle Rock vs. Zillah, 9 a.m.

Seattle Academy vs. Annie Wright, 10:30 a.m.

King’s Way Christian vs. Freeman, 12:15 p.m.

Blaine vs. Quincy, 2 p.m.

Girls

Friday

Cashmere 57, Freeman 23

Wapato 78, Overlake 45

La Center 52, Annie Wright 48*

King’s 46, Bellevue Christian 27*

Toppenish 60, Tenino 55*

Saturday

Lynden Christian 61, Seattle Academy 21

Nooksack Valley 71, Colville 41

Montesano 59, Zillah 52

State schedule at Yakima Valley SunDome

First-round byes: Montesano, Cashmere, Nooksack Valley, Lynden Chrisitan

Wednesday

King’s vs. Freeman, 3:45 p.m.

La Center vs. Colville, 5:30 p.m.

Toppenish vs. Zillah, 7:15 p.m.

Wapato vs. Seattle Academy, 9 p.m.

CLASS 2B

Boys

Friday

Kalama 59, Coupeville 54

Colfax 69, Napavine 51

Saturday

Liberty 74, Adna 65

Brewster 59, Morton-White Pass 51

Lake Roosevelt 80, River View 42*

Columbia 80, Ilwaco 64*

Toutle Lake 65, Mabton 51*

NW Christian-Colbert 60, Cle Elum/Roslyn 47*

State schedule at Spokane Arena

First-round byes: Brewster, Kalama, Colfax, Liberty

Wednesday

Toutle Lake vs. Napavine, 3:45 p.m.

Columbia vs. Adna, 5:30 p.m.

NW Christian Cobert vs. Morton-White Pass, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt vs. Coupeville, 9 p.m.

Girls

Friday

Liberty 62, Warden 60

Colfax 70, Lake Roosvelt 50

Mabton 63, Saint George’s 52*

Adna 66, Granger 46*

Rainier 50, Columbia 41*

Saturday

La Conner 91, Chief Leschi 54

Okanogan 65, Raymond 56

Wahkiakum 59, Tonasket 40*

State schedule at Spokane Arena

First-round byes: Okanogan, La Conner, Colfax, Liberty

Wednesday

Rainier vs. Lake Roosevelt, 9 a.m.

Wahkiakum vs. Warden 10:30 a.m.

Mabton vs. Raymond, 12:15 p.m.

Adna vs. Chief Leschi, 2 p.m.

CLASS 1B

Boys

Saturday

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 39, DeSales 36

Cusick 63, Lummi Nation 57

Moses Lake Christian 61, Northwest Yeshiva 60

Willapa Valley 65, Sunnyside Christian 59

Wellpinit 66, Orcas Island 46*

Mt. Vernon Christian 51, Riverside Christian 40*

Naselle 65, Neah Bay 59*

Crosspoint 70, Oakville 57*

State schedule at Spokane Arena

First-round byes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Cusick, Willapa Valley, Moses Lake Christian

Wednesday

Naselle vs. Northwest Yeshiva, 9 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Christian vs. Lummi Nation, 10:30 a.m.

Crosspoint vs. Sunnyside Christian, 12:15 p.m.

Wellpinit vs. DeSales, 2 p.m.

Girls

Friday

Willapa Valley 42, Moses Lake Christian 25*

Waterville-Mansfield 55, Muckleshoot Tribal 37*

Cusick 57, Grace Academy 48*

Saturday

Mount Vernon Christian 37, Pomeroy 34

Colton 68, Wellpinit 37

Neah Bay 58, Mossyrock 40

Garfield-Palouse 52, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 39

Naselle 48, Evergreen Lutheran 19*

State schedule at Spokane Arena

First-round byes: Mt. Vernon Christian, Colton, Garfield-Palouse, Neah Bay

Wednesday

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Mossyrock, 3:45 p.m.

Naselle Wellpinit, 5:30 p.m.

Cusick vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 7:15 p.m.

Willapa Valley vs. Pomeroy, 9 p.m.

* loser out

