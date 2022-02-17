OLYMPIA — Washington's COVID-19 mask requirements will lift March 21 for schools, child care facilities, grocery stores, bars, gyms and a host of other indoor establishments, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.
Masking will still be necessary after March 21 for health care facilities and dental offices, long-term care facilities, prisons, public transit and school buses. Any private businesses or local governments that want to continue with masking requirements will be able to do so.
In a news conference Thursday where he was joined by Secretary of Health Umair Shah and State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal, Inslee laid out a broad path forward for schools and commerce as the wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations brought by the omicron variant recedes.
With new confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Washington all in decline, the governor urged people to stay vigilant a few more weeks.
"It's been quite a two years, to the closures of our businesses and our jobs, to the difficulties in our schools, to the loss of almost 11,000 of our neighbors," Inslee said. "It has been a long, long road."
He compared the state to being near the end of the marathon, but not quite there, with hospitalizations still high even as they are projected to decrease further in coming weeks.
"We are very close to being able to remove the last vestiges of significant mandates that are necessary for our public health," he said. "And we should not stop right before the tape."
Inslee said he wants to get the state to a level of five hospitalizations per 100,000 due to COVID. Washington is expected to hit that level around March 21, based on projections by the state Department of Health (DOH) and shared by the governor.
In a statement after the news conference, the Republican minority leaders in the Washington Legislature called on the governor to immediately end masking requirements.
"If someone wants to wear a mask in public, it should be by choice — not by mandate," said Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia and Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, in prepared remarks. “Washington continues to be an outlier on this policy, and it’s causing great harm to our students’ social, emotional and academic growth."
As Washington begins to transition away from statewide masking, state DOH officials will release updated guidance for K-12 schools during the week of March 6, to help schools prepare for the March 21 transition.
Schools will still have to report cases and outbreaks of COVID, and must continue to work with public health authorities in responding to them.
Staff and students with COVID-like symptoms must still quarantine away from school buildings and educators must continue providing access to testing. If a staff member or student tests positive for the virus, they must remain home and follow state and federal isolation guidelines.
Meanwhile, starting March 1, large events will no longer have to verify the vaccination status of patrons.
The mask mandate that lifts March 21 for retail businesses will also end for a host of indoor group settings, including houses of worship, recreation centers, athletic facilities and libraries.
Thursday's announcement puts Washington on a path to join a host of other states — including Oregon and California — that have ended or are planning to end emergency orders as omicron begins to fade.
Hospital officials recently warned, however, that the current omicron wave is likely to persist for a few more weeks.
That hasn’t stopped the planning for a post-omicron world.
Last week, Inslee announced the end of a statewide order requiring masks to be worn outside at gatherings of 500 or more people.
The governor also announced the end of a pause on elective surgeries amid stressed hospital systems. Both of those changes are set to take effect Friday.
On Wednesday, King County officials announced that starting March 1, businesses such as restaurants, gyms, bars and theaters would no longer have to check the vaccination status of patrons.
In his remarks Thursday, Inslee acknowledged that his decision on masking will be considered too late by some and too early by others.
"To those who think maybe it should end earlier, all I can tell you is we lost 1,000 people in January to this disease," Inslee said, adding later: "To those who think it's done too early, I can tell you that we've demonstrated a commitment to safety and health in our state."
