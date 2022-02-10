In an effort to ease omicron's strain on Washington hospitals, 10 long-term care facilities statewide will open new units to treat non-COVID patients who no longer need acute care.
The Washington Department of Social and Health Services announced Thursday that it has also contracted with temporary nurse agency, AMN Healthcare, to staff 250 nursing professionals at the sites.
According to DSHS, long-term care facilities have faced staffing challenges, limiting the number of non-COVID patients the facilities have been able to admit. The units, which will operate until June 30, will free up 240 beds in hospitals for those who require acute treatment.
“This is a much-needed resource that aligns with the governor’s initiative of supporting hospital staff and their capacity to treat patients," DSHS Assistant Secretary Bill Moss said in a news release.
The first unit will open in Seattle this week at Kin On rehabilitation and care center. Other units which will open over the next month, include:
- Avalon Federal Way Care Center
- North Cascades Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bellingham
- Stafford Healthcare in Des Moines
- The Oaks at Lakewood
- Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation
- Vancouver Specialty and Rehabilitative Care
- The Oaks at Timberline in Vancouver
- Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation in Spokane
- Avalon Health & Rehabilitation Center in Pasco
“While I’m encouraged by our rapidly declining COVID-19 case rates, our hospitalization rate remains higher than at any other point during the pandemic,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “Our hospital staff continue to do incredible work, but many are understandably burned out. This program is a crucial step to ease some of the burden that’s been placed on them during this surge.”
Last week, public health officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations are still rising statewide, though there are signs the numbers are starting to flatten — specifically in Western Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.