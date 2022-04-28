Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Umatilla, northwestern Union, southeastern Benton and southern Walla Walla Counties through 245 PM PDT... At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wallula to near Bingham Springs to near Starkey. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kennewick, Walla Walla, Hermiston, Pendleton, La Grande, Meacham, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Athena, Island City, Weston, Adams, Prescott, Imbler, Helix, Summerville, Thorn Hollow, Tollgate, Lehman Hot Springs and Kamela. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH