Some things aren't meant to be loaded into a small U-Haul truck — like a full-sized SUV.
People in Okanogan, in north-central Washington, have been seeing a U-Haul with an SUV hanging out of the back for the past couple of days. The only thing keeping it from falling out was a packing strap.
It ended up on two Reddit posts before Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant posted about it being pulled over on Highway 97, north of Okanogan.
"I suppose it's moving season," Bryant said.
The photo raised several questions about whether the maneuver is actually legal. The driver was cited for failing to secure a load, which resulted in a $139 fine, KXLY reported.
In addition, the driver didn't have a valid license and the U-Haul was long overdue.
Several people speculated in the comments of Bryant's post about the damage to both the SUV and the U-Haul. Many believed both would require some repairs before they could be used again.
A former U-Haul manager said it wasn't the first time he had seen something like this.
"I guarantee the decking is damaged along with the suspension system," he wrote in a comment to Bryant's Twitter post. "Going to be costly for the customer if it's a legal rental."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.