COVID-19 vaccines will not be required for students to attend K-12 schools in Washington this fall, the state Board of Health decided in a unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon.
The issue of whether Washington students should be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus has divided many school communities over the past year, and made its way to the Board of Health's radar in the fall.
In October, the board created a separate technical advisory group tasked with researching whether a COVID vaccine would meet all the scientific criteria needed to be added to the list of required K-12 immunizations. The volunteer group was made up of doctors, public health officers, state and local education leaders, and community organizers.
The group has met several times since then and late last month voted to recommend against adding the COVID vaccine to the list of school-required immunizations.
Group members were split, with six in favor of a COVID vaccine requirement in schools, seven against and four unsure.
