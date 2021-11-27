FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Adrian Martin had a career-high 20 points as Western Michigan defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 93-85 in overtime on Saturday.
Martin hit all six of his 3-pointers, the last of which gave Broncos the lead for good in the first minute of overtime.
Markeese Hastings had 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Michigan (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Lamar Norman Jr. added 14 points. Mileek McMillan had eight rebounds.
Jarred Godfrey had 35 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (3-2). Ra Kpedi added 15 points. Jalon Pipkins had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
