SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 19 points and Josip Vrankic scored 18 points and Santa Clara beat San Diego 79-66 on Saturday.
PJ Pipes scored 11 points and Parker Braun blocked three shots for Santa Clara (16-8, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Santa Clara scored a season-high 48 points before halftime.
Marcellus Earlington tied a season high with 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Toreros (13-11, 6-5). Wayne McKinney II added 14 points. Josh Parrish had three blocks.
Santa Clara also defeated San Diego 78-74 on Jan. 24.
