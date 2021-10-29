WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will receive a COVID-19 booster shot on Saturday, the White House announced, as it encourages eligible Americans to follow suit.
Harris received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 29, and her second just after Inauguration Day, on Jan. 26.
The White House says Harris, 57, qualifies for a booster because she frequently travels for work and interacts with a range of people as part of her duties.
U.S. regulators have approved booster doses for those ages 65 or older, people with preexisting conditions and those at high risk of exposure because of their work.
About two-thirds of Americans — nearly 221 million people — have received at least one shot, and nearly 17 million have gotten boosters.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.