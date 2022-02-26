PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Kevon Voyles had 17 points as Maryland Eastern Shore rolled past Coppin State 70-50 on Saturday.
Chase Davis had 14 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (10-13, 5-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds. Da'Shawn Phillip had eight assists and six rebounds.
Coppin State totaled 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Mike Hood had 12 points for the Eagles (6-21, 5-7).
The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Coppin State 64-61 on Jan. 29.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
