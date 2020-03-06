Washington’s efforts to increase voter turnout is admired by many who live in states where our system is only a dream. Still, it’s a work in progress.
The fickle vagaries of any election in any future year can’t be forecast with certainty, such as the recent dropout of three presidential candidates resulting in many early wasted votes, including mine.
Could our system benefit from rank-choice voting? Some states have this. If my candidate dropped out before Election Day, my second or conceivably third choice would be counted.
I’d prefer this over single-day voting where every menace from foul weather to nefarious legislation results in voter suppression, which is alive and well in this country and which I have to hope we now have a lid on in our state.
Paul A. Rakos, Seattle