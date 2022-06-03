Re: The front page photo “Group’s doorbelling in search for illegal voters draws complaints” [May 30, A1] is disturbing. Doorbelling? By people verifying voter registrations? Really? When voter fraud has been repeatedly shown to be virtually nonexistent in the country. That these two women are apparently writing up “incident reports” is eerily reminiscent of people going door-to-door “to check” at a prior ominous time in history. What’s next?
Gwen Lundberg, Seattle
