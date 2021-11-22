NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Activision Blizzard Inc., down 18 cents to $62.20.
CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly told staff that he would consider leaving the videogame maker if he couldn't fix problems with the company's culture.
Vonage Holdings Corp. up $4.42 to $20.79.
Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is buying the U.S. cloud communications company in a $6.2 billion deal.
Constellation Brands Inc., down $1.10 to $234.30.
Monster Beverage is reportedly considering a deal with the maker of Corona beer and other alcoholic beverages.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.43 to $164.35.
Banks gained ground as bond yields rose, which helps them charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Chevron Corp., up $2 to $113.91.
Crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.
Target Corp., down $6.13 to $244.57.
The retailer will continue to keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Kroger Co., up $1.97 to $42.86.
Grocery store operators gained ground as people prepare for Thanksgiving feasts in the U.S.
Lee Enterprises Inc., up $4.95 to $23.40.
Hedge fund Alden Global Capital has offered to buy the local newspaper chain.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.