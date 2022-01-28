Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Visa Inc., up $21.85 to $228.
The global payments processor reported a strong fiscal first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street forecasts.
Mondelez International Inc., down $1.05 to $66.42.
The maker of Oreo cookies warned that its business in North America is getting hurt by supply chain problems and inflation.
Stryker Corp., up $3.06 to $248.39.
The medical device maker's fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Atlassian Corp., up $28.28 to $319.17.
The software company beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
KLA Corp., down $4.85 to $366.65.
The maker of equipment for chipmakers reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Western Digital Corp., down $3.94 to $49.90.
The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors a weak financial forecast.
Juniper Networks Inc., up $2.18 to $33.63.
The computer network equipment maker beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
United States Steel Corp., up 95 cents to $19.54.
The steelmaker announced a $500 million stock buyback plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.