BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each scored 18 points and Virginia Tech routed St. Francis (PA) in the second half, 85-55 on Thursday night to earn its fourth straight win to start the season.
The Hokies have outscored their opposition 309-198.
Myles Thompson's jumper with 4:09 left got the Red Flash within one, 23-22, but the Hokies closed out the half with an 11-0 run and continued that momentum over the final 20 minutes, outscoring St. Francis 51-33.
Virginia Tech hit 31 of 60 from the field (51.7%) for the game and knocked down 65% in the second half. The Hokies converted 16 of 20 from the free-throw line and held a 40-29 advantage on the boards. Darius Maddox came off the bench to add 11 points, hitting all four of his shots, including three from beyond the 3-point arc.
Marlon Hargis scored 15 points of the St. Francis bench, hitting 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from long range. He was the only shooter to reach double-figure scoring.
