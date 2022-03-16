ATLANTA (AP) — Virginia broke a meet record to win the 200-yard medley relay and Stanford won the 800-yard freestyle relay in the opening night of the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships on Wednesday.
Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass claimed the program’s first NCAA title in the event with a meet record time of 1:32.16.
The Cavaliers also finished second in the 800-yard freestyle relay to lead the standings with 74 points. Texas is second (58), followed by California (56), Stanford (54), Louisville (46) and North Carolina State (44).
Stanford’s time of 6:48.30 in the 800-freestyle relay was two seconds faster than the team’s time at the Pac-12 Championships. The quartet of Torri Huske, Taylor Ruck, Regan Smith and Brooke Forde had a five-second victory for Stanford's 12th national title in the event and fourth since 2017.
The individual events begin on Thursday.
