Glenn Youngkin, R, and Terry McAuliffe, D, are each crisscrossing Virginia on Monday in a final appeal to voters, seeking to energize their bases as the neck-and-neck race for governor draws to a close.
Virginians will go to the polls Tuesday to choose the commonwealth's chief executive in a race that is drawing national attention for what it might reveal about party politics when former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot and in the first year of a Joe Biden presidency. Virginia is one of just two states that hold statewide elections the year after a presidential contest, and the race is often viewed as a referendum on the party in the White House — and how that party might fare in the midterms the following year.
