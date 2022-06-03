GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jake Gelof went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and made a nice defensive stop in the seventh to help No. 2 seed Virginia beat third-seeded Coastal Carolina 7-2 on Friday in the Greenville Regional.
Virginia (39-17) entered having lost five of its last seven games.
Alex Tappen made a diving catch to close out the top of the fifth inning and Virginia added three runs in the bottom half for a 7-2 lead. Gelof’s second RBI, and 76th of the season, plated Tappen in the fifth and Casey Saucke also collected his second RBI with a double to left field.
Gelof’s diving stop at third helped Virginia escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.
Nate Savino (6-6) went 6 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. Saucke and Kyle Teel also had two RBIs and Ethan Anderson added another.
Reid VanScoter (9-3) allowed six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings for Coastal Carolina (36-19-1).
