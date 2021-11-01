Q: We live in an old house and plan to remodel the kitchen as close as possible to the original design. But, I want a new hands-free high-tech kitchen faucet. Do they make modern faucets that can blend in with a vintage kitchen?
A: Half the fun of installing a new kitchen faucet is getting the latest features along with choosing a style that can match your kitchen decor. However, when you try to combine electronic features with a classic design, it can get a little tricky.
The good news is that state-of-the-art vintage faucets are now available. These faucets may look like they are from another era, but they can include powered options such as touchless on and off water flow controls, LED indicator lights and water temperature memory settings.
Modern plumbing options can include water-saving technology, pull-down magnetic docking heads and custom spray options. Select finishes are also available to complete the old-time look for your new kitchen faucet.
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
