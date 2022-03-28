EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed three free agents on Monday, including former Miami offensive lineman Jesse Davis in their attempt to upgrade the interior blocking.
The Vikings also signed ex-Denver cornerback Nate Hairston and re-signed cornerback Tye Smith.
Davis was a regular for the Dolphins over the past five years, with 72 starts in 80 games played. He started 14 games at right tackle and two games at left guard in 2021. The Vikings again have an opening at right guard this season.
Davis, who is one of three players in Dolphins history to start games at four different positions over his career, was a team captain in each of the past two seasons. Undrafted out of Idaho in 2015, Davis spent time on practice squads with the Seahawks and the Jets before latching on with the Dolphins.
Hairston played for the Broncos last season under new Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Temple by the Colts who also had a stint with the Jets before joining the Broncos.
Smith played in five games for the Vikings last season and spent most of 2021 on the practice squad. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft by the Seahawks.
