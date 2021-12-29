Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $2.05 to $36.25
The egg supplier’s second-quarter profits fell well short of Wall Street expectations.
Victoria's Secret & Co., up $5.92 to $54.50
The seller of lingerie and beauty products announced an accelerated stock buyback program worth $250 million.
Darling Ingredients Inc., up $1.29 to $67.81.
The company said it was buying Valley Proteins, which operates rendering and used cooking oil facilities, for $1.1 billion in cash.
FuelCell Energy Inc., down 76 cents to $5.11
The power generation company reported a wider loss than analysts were expecting in its latest quarter.
Alaska Air Group Inc., down 76 cents to $52.14
Airline stocks continued to weaken as the spreading omicron variant led to more flight cancellations.
Meta Platforms Inc., down $3.28 to $342.94.
Communications companies including Facebook's parent company were weaker than the rest of the market.
Johnson & Johnson, up $1.88 to $171.55
Health care outpeformed other sectors in the market.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $4.89 to 148.26.
Chipmakers posted some of the biggest declines.
