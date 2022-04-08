AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn't require hospitalization.
The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.
Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.
